MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

PM Modi meets Russian FM Lavrov, holds talks on Ukraine, West Asia and bilateral cooperation

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Lavrov briefed Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2025 at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

PTI Published 14.05.26, 05:50 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi. PTI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent stand in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the best way forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Lavrov briefed Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2025 at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Prime Minister exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia," the statement said.

Modi requested Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to Putin, it said.

Lavrov is here to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

New attacks hit ships near Hormuz as Donald Trump discusses Iran war with China's Xi

An Indian cargo vessel carrying livestock from Africa to the United Arab Emirates was sunk on Thursday in waters off the coast of Oman
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva, Switzerland, June 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

UAE was directly involved in the aggression against my country

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT