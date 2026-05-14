PM Modi meets Russian FM Lavrov, holds talks on Ukraine, West Asia and bilateral cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.

During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent stand in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the best way forward.

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In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Lavrov briefed Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2025 at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Prime Minister exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia," the statement said.

Modi requested Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to Putin, it said.

Lavrov is here to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting.