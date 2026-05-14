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regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for government employees and teachers

The statement reads that Vijay has pledged to take measures to formulate and implement various welfare schemes for the people

PTI Published 14.05.26, 03:42 PM
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay

Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay speaks in the state Assembly during floor test proceedings, in Chennai. PTI picture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced a 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowances for government employees and teachers.

With the revision, the Dearness Allowance (DA) was increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective from January 1, 2026, an official release said.

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The DA hike will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,230 crore for the state government.

The release said the government would allocate the required additional funds, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of government officials, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners.

The release further said that Vijay has pledged to take measures to formulate and implement various welfare schemes for the people.

It added that government officials and teachers play a pivotal role in designing various schemes and implementing them successfully.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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