Indian Railways targets 'net zero by 2030', urges time-bound execution of environmental initiatives

Expressing concern over the slow pace of executing environment-related activities, the Railway Board on Thursday directed all zones to implement such projects in a time-bound and effective manner.

In a letter addressed to the general managers of all zones and production units, the board said Indian Railways has set a target of becoming "Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030", which is part of India's international obligations under the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

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"It has been observed that progress of environment-related activities in Indian Railways is very slow. As per the data available on the IRPSM (Indian Railways Projects Sanctions and Management) Portal, only about 22 per cent of the works have been sanctioned so far," the letter said.

Last year in April, the board allocated a Rs 750-crore fund to all zonal railways and production units for undertaking various environmental sustainability initiatives; however, the departments failed to adhere to the board's direction regarding timely project execution.

The fund distribution ranged from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 45 lakh to each zone or production unit, depending on the number of initiatives assigned to them.

"Timely sanctioning and execution of such works is essential for achieving the objectives related to environmental management, waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency, pollution control and other sustainability initiatives across Indian Railways," the letter said, urging personal intervention of general managers of each zone to closely monitor and expedite the execution of sanctioned works.

"Environmental sustainability has emerged as a key priority for Indian Railways, with focused efforts being undertaken towards achieving greener, cleaner, and more energy-efficient railway operations," the board said.

"The works pertaining to environment-related activities are required to be executed in a time-bound and effective manner," it added.

It further reminded that the fund for the works will be valid for a two-year period, up to March 31, 2027, after which it will lapse.