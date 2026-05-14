MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 May 2026

Indian Railways targets 'net zero by 2030', urges time-bound execution of environmental initiatives

Last year in April, the board allocated a Rs 750-crore fund to all zonal railways and production units for undertaking various environmental sustainability initiatives; however, the departments failed to adhere to the board's direction regarding timely project execution

PTI Published 14.05.26, 05:30 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

Expressing concern over the slow pace of executing environment-related activities, the Railway Board on Thursday directed all zones to implement such projects in a time-bound and effective manner.

In a letter addressed to the general managers of all zones and production units, the board said Indian Railways has set a target of becoming "Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030", which is part of India's international obligations under the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been observed that progress of environment-related activities in Indian Railways is very slow. As per the data available on the IRPSM (Indian Railways Projects Sanctions and Management) Portal, only about 22 per cent of the works have been sanctioned so far," the letter said.

Last year in April, the board allocated a Rs 750-crore fund to all zonal railways and production units for undertaking various environmental sustainability initiatives; however, the departments failed to adhere to the board's direction regarding timely project execution.

The fund distribution ranged from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 45 lakh to each zone or production unit, depending on the number of initiatives assigned to them.

"Timely sanctioning and execution of such works is essential for achieving the objectives related to environmental management, waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency, pollution control and other sustainability initiatives across Indian Railways," the letter said, urging personal intervention of general managers of each zone to closely monitor and expedite the execution of sanctioned works.

"Environmental sustainability has emerged as a key priority for Indian Railways, with focused efforts being undertaken towards achieving greener, cleaner, and more energy-efficient railway operations," the board said.

"The works pertaining to environment-related activities are required to be executed in a time-bound and effective manner," it added.

It further reminded that the fund for the works will be valid for a two-year period, up to March 31, 2027, after which it will lapse.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Railways Carbon Emission
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Over 38 people of Kuki, Naga descent held hostage by different groups: Manipur minister

Fresh violence gripped Manipur on Wednesday, as suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district, while a civilian was gunned down and his wife wounded in Noney district, officials said
Usha Uthup
Quote left Quote right

I have been singing the Didi song for more than 25 years. Posts circulating online are incorrect

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT