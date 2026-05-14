BCI seeks Bengal Bar Council's report on Mamata’s legal practice status after court appearance

The Bar Council of India on Thursday asked the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish a detailed report within 48 hours regarding the enrolment and professional practice status of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee, in a lawyer's gown, appeared before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.

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As per prevalent practice, a person, who was holding a constitutional post or gainfully employed, has to get the bar licence suspended during the service and for practising law again, the same has to be revived.

In a letter, the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed the secretary of the West Bengal Bar Council to furnish within two days complete records relating to Banerjee's enrolment as an advocate, if any, and her practice status during and after her tenure as chief minister from 2011 to 2026.

The communication, issued by BCI Principal Secretary Sriramanto Sen, stated that the Council had taken note of "various media reports" claiming that Banerjee appeared in court in legal attire, including white advocate bands.

"Mamata Banerjee served as chief minister of West Bengal from 2011 to 2026. Having regard to the constitutional public office held by her during the said period, and without expressing any opinion at this stage on the permissibility or otherwise of such appearance, the Bar Council of India requires the factual status of her enrolment, practice, suspension, if any, and resumption, if any, to be verified from your records," the communication said.

"As per my information, she was not enrolled in the voter rolls of the Bar Council of India. So, if that is the situation, it could create serious problems for Mamata Banerjee in the coming days because the Bar Council has sought an explanation regarding the matter, said advocate Kaustav Bagchi.

"I believe one can have an LLB degree, but being an advocate is a Herculean task. One has to attend a senior’s chamber and become acquainted with the discipline of this profession. One cannot simply wear robes and enter a court," Bagchi added.