PM Modi urges states to balance AI opportunities with safeguards against cyber fraud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged states to harness the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence while guarding against emerging challenges such as cyber fraud and drug abuse, and called for stronger water conservation measures amid concerns over El Nino conditions.

Chairing the 11th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, Modi said India's growth story continues to inspire the world despite economic uncertainty in many major economies. He stressed the need to strengthen self-reliance, adopt global best practices and accelerate growth in sectors such as renewable energy, defence manufacturing, data centres and next-generation manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to India's recent trade agreements, Modi asked states to create opportunities for youth and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), help local businesses benefit from the pacts and attract investments from partner countries.

Underscoring cooperative federalism, the Prime Minister said the goal of a Viksit Bharat could only be achieved if all states developed together. He called for the vision to become a collective resolve at every level, from villages to districts and states.

Modi also highlighted India's demographic advantage, urging states to convert the country's 70 crore youth into a "development dividend" through skilling and future-ready employment opportunities. He said artificial intelligence should be viewed as an opportunity and stressed the importance of preparing people for the changing economy.

According to an official statement, the meeting saw participation from all 28 states and five Union Territories, marking the first time chief ministers of all states attended the annual Governing Council meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said Modi emphasised that India could not become a developed nation unless all states became developed. The Prime Minister also asked states to estimate GDP growth at the district level and focus on One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives with export-oriented strategies.

Lahiri said employment generation, skilling, energy security and planned urbanisation also featured in the discussions. Several chief ministers advocated competitive and reliable energy pricing, while members highlighted the growing role of nuclear energy.

The meeting's theme was "Inclusive Human Development Framework", centred on four pillars -- foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all.

On Niti Aayog's Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap, Lahiri said the focus was now on translating the long-term vision into medium- and short-term targets. "Viksit Bharat is not a distant goal of only 2047," he said, adding that specific milestones would need to be achieved along the way.