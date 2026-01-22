MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi to lead Thiruvananthapuram roadshow and unveil Viksit Ananthapuri blueprint

Prime minister to launch new Amrit Bharat Express trains and present city development roadmap till 2030 days after BJP takes charge of civic body

Cynthia Chandran Published 22.01.26, 07:36 AM
Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi. File picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in the Kerala capital on Friday to lead a roadshow.

During Modi’s two-hour trip, he will unveil the development blueprint for Viksit Ananthapuri and is scheduled to launch three new Amrit Bharat Express and a passenger train for Kerala.

The Kerala BJP leadership had promised during the recent civic polls that Modi would visit Thiruvananthapuram within 45 days of assuming office of the corporation. S. Suresh, Kerala BJP general secretary, told The Telegraph that Modi is visiting Thiruvananthapuram just 27 days after the BJP council took charge.

“PM will release the blueprint of the city’s development plans till 2030 by presenting it to Thiruvananthapuram mayor V.V. Rajesh. PM will elaborate on the three major aspects of the party’s election campaign slogan — faith, security from communal forces and developed Kerala. The elected councillors and those who tasted defeat in the local body elections have contributed to the preparation of the city’s development blueprint,” said Suresh.

