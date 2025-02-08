MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PDP leader Iltija Mufti claims she and her mother Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

In a social media post, Iltija Mufti said she had intended to visit Kathua while People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti planned to visit Sopore to meet the bereaved family of the truck driver killed in army firing

PTI Published 08.02.25, 10:41 AM
Iltija Mufti and Mehbooba Mufti

Iltija Mufti and Mehbooba Mufti PTI

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday claimed that she and her mother, party chief Mehbooba Mufti, had been placed under house arrest.

In a social media post, Iltija Mufti said she had intended to visit Kathua while People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti planned to visit Sopore to meet the bereaved family of the truck driver killed in army firing on Wednesday.

"My mother and I both have been placed under house arrest. Our gates have been locked up because she was meant to visit Sopore where Waseem Mir was shot dead by the army," Iltija Mufti said in a post on X.

"I intended to visit Kathua to meet Makhan Din's family and (I) am not being allowed to even move out. Nothing has changed in Kashmir even after elections. Now even comforting the families of victims is being criminalised," she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

