Partnership prod to Riyadh on Pakistan deal, India reminds Saudi of mutual interests

India on Friday said it expects Saudi Arabia to be mindful of New Delhi's sensitivities after Riyadh signed a strategic mutual defence agreement with Islamabad which states that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both".

The expectation from Saudi Arabia was articulated by external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to questions at the weekly media briefing on the treaty signed in Riyadh.

The two countries have borrowed the idea of collective defence, central to Nato, prompting many in India to wonder how Riyadh will respond to another Operation Sindoor-like intervention by New Delhi if Pakistani terrorists strike again.

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has deepened considerably in the last few years," Jaiswal said, adding: "We expect that our strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities."

On Thursday, Jaiswal had struck a more cautious approach when asked for an immediate response to the treaty. "The government was aware that this development, which formalises a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration. We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability. The government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains," he said.