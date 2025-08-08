Parliamentary panel slams Department of Personnel and Training for inaction on key OBC representation reforms

A parliamentary panel has pulled up the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for failing to act decisively on key recommendations aimed at strengthening OBC representation in recruitment and promotions, easing financial burdens on poorer candidates, and improving transparency in data reporting.

In its ninth report, presented to both Houses of Parliament on Friday, the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes noted that while the government had accepted over half of its earlier suggestions, three crucial proposals have not been adequately addressed.

These proposals are mandatory inclusion of an OBC member on all selection and promotion boards, complete exemption of application and entrance exam fees for OBC candidates, and public disclosure of representation data.

On the issue of selection panels, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the DoPT's "lackadaisical and inconclusive" response, saying mandatory OBC representation should apply even when fewer than 10 vacancies are being filled.

The panel criticised the ministry for failing to provide any "convincing measure" or "definite timeline" for implementing this change and said that simply citing recruitment statistics and backlog clearance "does not satisfy the recommendation of the committee".

The committee also reiterated its call for a complete waiver of application fees for OBC candidates, arguing that many come from economically weaker backgrounds and face financial stress in seeking education or government jobs.

The DoPT maintained that fees for national-level exams are already nominal, but the panel pointed out the absence of any comment on entrance fees for educational institutions and urged action in consultation with other ministries.

On data transparency, the panel welcomed the inclusion of OBC representation figures in the DoPT's annual report but noted delays in data compilation and urged the ministry to explore making its 'Representation of Reserved Categories in Posts and Services' portal publicly accessible.

The report also reviewed areas where the government had acted, including measures to curb fake caste certificates, training liaison officers to ensure compliance with reservation policy, and monitoring recruitment data showing OBC representation in direct recruitment exceeding the mandated 27% over the past decade.

