Modi says global leaders praise India AI innovations and heritage tech push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said world leaders at the AI Impact Summit were “amazed” by India’s use of artificial intelligence to preserve ancient texts and traditional knowledge systems.

Speaking during his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, Modi described the summit as a showcase for “India’s remarkable capabilities” in AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he did not address the controversy surrounding the private Galgotias University displaying a Chinese-made robot dog as its own innovation — an episode that drew widespread criticism and was viewed by many as an embarrassment for the host country.

“At the AI summit exhibition, I showed myriad things to world leaders. I want to mention two things in particular. These two products at the summit greatly impressed leaders from around the world,” the Prime Minister said.

The first demonstration, he explained, illustrated how AI is transforming animal healthcare and helping farmers manage dairy operations and livestock through round-the-clock digital assistance.

The second, he said, focused on India’s cultural heritage. “Leaders from across the world were amazed to see how we are using AI to preserve our ancient texts, manuscripts and knowledge systems, and adapt them for today’s generation,” Modi said.

He noted that excerpts from the Sushruta Samhita were showcased. The process involved enhancing manuscript images for clarity, converting them into machine-readable text, and presenting the content through an AI-powered avatar. The demonstration also highlighted how the material could be translated into Indian and foreign languages using advanced technology.

Mum on Bengal polls

Modi’s monthly radio address typically dwells on social themes and steers clear of overt politics. On Sunday, however, he appeared to use the platform ahead of the Assembly elections, particularly in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Notably, Modi hardly made any mention of Bengal, which is also due for polls this year. The only passing reference to the state came in the context of organ donation, when Modi cited Gaurang Banerjee, who reached Nathu La twice after undergoing a lung transplant.

In an outreach to Tamil Nadu, Modi paid glowing tributes to former AIADMK chief minister Jayalalithaa. The BJP is contesting the Tamil Nadu elections in alliance with the AIADMK and is seeking to leverage Jayalalithaa’s legacy to gain a foothold in the state.

“In our country, those who have worked for the welfare of society always remain in the hearts of the people. Amma Jayalalithaa Ji was one such popular leader,” Modi said, recalling the “deep affection” people in Tamil Nadu continue to hold for her.

Modi also invoked C. Rajagopalachari, India’s first governor-general, who hailed from Tamil Nadu. He announced that Rajaji Utsav would be celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 23, during which a statue of Rajagopalachari would be unveiled in the Central Courtyard. The move, he said, was part of his government’s effort to shed the “mentality of slavery”.

Turning to Kerala, the Prime Minister sought to draw a religious and cultural link between the southern state and north India, particularly BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Invoking what he described as the “amazing images” of the Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj last year, Modi said the “same stream” of faith seen during the Hindu month of Magha in the north assumes a new identity as it flows southwards.

Referring to a centuries-old tradition in Kerala, he spoke about Mamangam at Tirunavaya on the banks of the Bharathapuzha. “Many people also call it the Maha Magha Festival or Kerala Kumbh. Bathing in the holy river during the month of Magha and making that moment an indelible memory of life is its soul,” he said.