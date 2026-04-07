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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 April 2026

Parliament rejects motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

The removal notice was steered by the Trinamool Congress, whose Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien posted on X: 'Ah! Told you so…. NO REASON GIVEN. BJP keep mocking our great Parliament. SHAME.'

Pheroze L. Vincent Published 07.04.26, 06:54 AM
Gyanesh Kumar

Gyanesh Kumar Sourced by the Telegraph

Two identical parliamentary bulletins on Monday night announced that the INDIA bloc motion to remove chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had been rejected by both Houses of Parliament.

The bulletin issued by Rajya Sabha secretary-general P.C. Mody said: “Members are informed that a notice of Motion dated the 12th March, 2026 signed by 63 Members of Rajya Sabha under Article 324(5) of the Constitution of India, read with Article 124(4) thereof, Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, seeking the removal of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, had been submitted to Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha….

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“After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved, the Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker, too, rejected the motion.

The removal notice was steered by the Trinamool Congress, whose Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien posted on X: “Ah! Told you so…. NO REASON GIVEN. BJP keep mocking our great Parliament. SHAME.”

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