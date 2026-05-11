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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Madhya Pradesh CM releases two female Botswana cheetahs into Kuno National Park

Nine cheetahs brought from Botswana to Kuno in February had been kept in small enclosures to allow them to adapt to local conditions and have now completed their quarantine period

PTI Published 11.05.26, 11:00 AM
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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday released two cheetahs brought from Botswana into an open forest in the Kuno National Park after their quarantine period.

This will give impetus to 'Project Cheetah' and add another important chapter to India's wildlife conservation history, an official said.

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The objective of Project Cheetah is to restore the endangered animal species in the state, increase their numbers, and prepare them for free hunting and roaming.

Nine cheetahs brought from Botswana to Kuno in February had been kept in small enclosures to allow them to adapt to local conditions. They have now completed their quarantine period.

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Two of them, both female, were released into an open forest near the Kuno River on Monday, the official said.

After releasing the two cheetahs, CM Mohan Yadav toured the Kuno National Park.

Nine cheetahs -- six females and three males -- were brought to Kuno from Botswana in February this year.

With the arrival of these cheetahs, the total number of cheetahs in India, including domestically born cubs, increased to 57, the official said.

This is the third major international phase of 'Project Cheetah'.

Earlier, eight cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia on September 17, 2022, while 12 arrived in Kuno from South Africa in 2023.

Wildlife experts believe that cheetahs from Botswana bring greater genetic diversity, which will help develop their healthy and sustainable population in Kuno.

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They have also expressed hope that these cheetahs will rapidly integrate into the Kuno environment.

After the completion of the quarantine and acclimatisation process, preparations are underway to relocate some of the cheetahs to other sanctuaries such as Gandhi Sagar and Nauradehi in MP, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Cheetah Project Kuno National Park Botswana
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