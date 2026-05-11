Labour codes 'greatest setback' for workers' rights since Independence: Kharge

The Congress on Monday lashed out at the Central government which has fully operationalised the four labour codes by notifying the final rules, alleging that these codes are the greatest setback for workers' rights since Independence.

In a statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Modi government, in its typical cowardly fashion, waited for the assembly elections to conclude before notifying the four "anti-worker" labour codes through a series of gazette notifications on May 8 and 9, 2026.

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"For crores of India's workers, these codes promise a future of hire-and-fire policies, contract employment, and limited space for unionisation," Kharge said in a statement.

It is important to note that the Modi government drafted and implemented these "anti-worker" codes without any consultation, he said.

"It has not even convened the Indian Labour Conference since 2015. These codes, which benefit only the prime minister's industrialist friends, are the greatest setback for workers' rights since Independence," Kharge alleged.

He said the Indian National Congress remains resolute in its vision for India's workers.

"We are committed to our five-point Shramik Nyay agenda: restoration of MGNREGA and its extension to urban areas, and national minimum wage at Rs 400 per day, including for MGNREGA; Right to Health law that will provide universal health coverage of Rs 25 lakh; comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance; a commitment to stop contractualisation of employment in core government functions; and to review the Modi government's dilution of labour laws," he said.

After a long wait of over five years, the Central government has fully operationalised the four labour codes by publishing the final rules, ensuring minimum wage and universal social security for all workers.

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The four codes -- namely the Code on Wages, 2019; the Industrial Relations Code, 2020; the Code on Social Security, 2020; and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 -- came into effect from November 21, 2025.

The four codes were introduced to modernise and consolidate 29 labour laws into a simplified and contemporary framework.

An official said the rules under the four codes are now notified in the official gazette of the government, and with this, the process of full implementation of the labour codes is complete.

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