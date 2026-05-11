MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Bargi Dam tragedy: Madhya Pradesh government forms judicial probe panel

The cruise boat, operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, capsized on April 30 in the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district, killing 13 persons, including women and children

PTI Published 11.05.26, 09:21 AM
Bargi dam tragedy

Rescue operation underway after a cruise boat carrying 29 passengers overturned in the Bargi dam reservoir due to a sudden storm, in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Saturday, May 2, 2026. PTI Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to conduct a probe into a cruise boat accident in the Bargi Dam that claimed 13 lives, a senior official said.

The panel will submit its report to the government in three months, the official said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cruise boat, operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, capsized on April 30 in the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district, killing 13 persons, including women and children, while 28 others were rescued.

The commission, formed on Sunday under the chairmanship of retired high court judge Sanjay Dwivedi, will probe the causes of the accident, examine whether adequate rescue and relief measures were taken, and fix responsibility, the official said.

It will also make provisions for the audit and certification of boats, cruise and water sports activities under the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, and NDMA Boat Safety Guidelines, 2017.

Additionally, the commission will make Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the operation and maintenance of boats, cruise and water sports activities and for the formation of a Quick Response Team at places where such activities are held, the official said.

The commission will complete the probe and submit its report to the government within three months from the date of notification in the state gazette, the official added.

A judicial commission is considered important because it carries greater public credibility and institutional weight than a routine departmental inquiry.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Drown
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Vande Mataram protocol stirs political unease at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

New chief minister squirms as full rendition of national song makes entry into Dravidian politics
Narendra Modi at the meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday. 
Quote left Quote right

Congress betrays its own allies at the first opportunity. Just look at Tamil Nadu right now

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT