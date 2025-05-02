MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pahalgam terror attack: Maharashtra Cyber records over 10 lakh online attacks targeting India

Maharashtra Cyber, the cybercrime detection wing of the state police, has noticed that the digital attack incidents increased after the April 22 terror strike in Kashmir, a senior police official said on Thursday

PTI Published 02.05.25, 08:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The Maharashtra Cyber has recorded more than 10 lakh cyber attacks on Indian systems by hacking groups from various countries, including Pakistan, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials have said.

Maharashtra Cyber, the cybercrime detection wing of the state police, has noticed that the digital attack incidents increased after the April 22 terror strike in Kashmir, a senior police official said on Thursday.

“There were over 10 lakh cyber attacks on India after the Pahalgam attack,” said Yashasvi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Department.

These attacks targeting Indian websites and portals were made from Pakistan, the Middle East, Indonesia and Morocco, he said.

Many of the hacking groups have claimed to be Islamist groups, he said, adding that it could possibly be a cyber warfare.

Maharashtra Cyber thwarted many of these attacks, the official said.

The nodal office has prepared an advisory for all the government departments asking them to strengthen their cyber infrastructure, he said.

Twenty-six persons, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

