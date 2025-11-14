Odisha to launch zero fatality fortnight pushing stricter checks to cut road deaths

The Odisha government has announced a state-wide observance of "Zero Fatality Fortnight" from November 16 to 30, with the aim of achieving zero road-accident deaths through coordinated action and active public participation.

The initiative, led by the commerce and transport department, will be implemented in close collaboration with district administrations, the police, regional transport offices (RTOs) and other enforcement and engineering agencies. The programme will focus on the four established pillars of road safety — enforcement, engineering, education and emergency care.

During the fortnight, authorities will adopt a strict zero-tolerance approach to traffic violations. RTOs, along with police and district officials, will conduct intensive checking across highways, market areas, school zones and other accident-prone stretches. Special drives will be launched to curb overspeeding, drunk driving, use of mobile phones while driving and violation of helmet and seat-belt rules under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Officials said: “Last year, 6,142 deaths were reported in the state. Odisha witnesses 15 to 16 road fatalities every single day. We are taking strong steps to reduce accidents. District administrations have been instructed to identify black spots, correct road-engineering defects, repair damaged stretches, install proper signage and remove design flaws on priority.”

In addition to enforcement, large-scale awareness campaigns will be organised to promote responsible road behaviour. Government departments, private organisations, educational institutions and civil society groups will participate to spread the message that every life matters. Citizens will be encouraged to assist accident victims promptly as good samaritans, without fear of legal complications.