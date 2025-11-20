Odisha CM highlights state’s democratic strengths and digital reforms to foreign delegates

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday interacted with 40 foreign delegates from 12 countries at Lok Seva Bhavan, highlighting Odisha’s robust parliamentary traditions and inclusive model of governance.

The delegates are part of the 37th Parliamentary Internship Programme, organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) under the Parliament Secretariat.

Welcoming the group, Majhi spotlighted the 89-year journey of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, praising its contributions to democratic strengthening. “Odisha carries a strong democratic tradition. Its parliamentary practices and procedures have set high standards nationally,” Majhi said.

He cited the Assembly’s record of 62 sittings between June 2024 and June 2025, including a 12-hour and 25-minute debate on the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2024. He also underlined the role of 25 parliamentary committees — 10 of them departmental standing committees — that function as “mini parliaments” to ensure accountability and effective governance.

Majhi spoke of Odisha’s commitment to inclusive governance, referencing the recent hosting of the national conference for chairpersons of SC/ST committees. He emphasised the state’s progress in digital transformation through platforms like National e-Vidhan, OSWAS and AI-driven research tools, noting that Odisha had won the National Award for Excellence in Digital Applications.

Turkmenistan MP Kerimguly Gurbangulyyevich Geldiyev praised Odisha’s strides in transparency and digital reform. Rajya Sabha MP Sujit Kumar added that Odisha’s legislature now serves as a national model for democratic discipline, constructive debate and innovation.

Majhi also pitched Odisha as the cultural heart of eastern India. Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials attended the event.