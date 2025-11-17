MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha woman forced from home after husband rejects wife for giving birth to fifth girl

Police register a case as the mother and her five daughters take shelter in a rehabilitation centre while rights activists highlight longstanding abuse and experts warn of deep psychological harm

Subhashish Mohanty Published 17.11.25, 08:03 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

A man allegedly drove his wife out of their home after she gave birth to their fifth girl child.

The incident took place in Bhuban area of Dhenkanal district, about 120km from Bhubaneswar.

The matter came to light on Saturday after local human rights activist Puspanjali Rana informed the police, following which the mother and her five daughters were offered temporary shelter at the local community health centre (CHC).

Rana said the victim, 32-year-old Sulochana, married daily labourer Chaitanya Nayak 14 years ago. “Waiting for a son, the couple kept trying. She delivered four daughters over the years and the fifth baby was born 40 days ago. After the latest birth, all hell broke loose. The couple frequently quarrelled and finally Chaitanya threw her out,” Rana said.

Left homeless, the mother and children reached Bhuban CHC, where doctors and staff provided food and shelter. However, the hospital authorities said they could not keep them indefinitely. “Once informed, we shifted them to a Sudhar Ghar (rehabilitation centre). The wife has approached police,” Rana said.

A case has now been registered. Police confirmed that Sulochana’s mother had earlier lodged complaints alleging physical and mental torture by her son-in-law.

Sulochana’s mother, widow Mohanaa Nayak, said: “He began torturing her after the first girl was born. He abused and assaulted her. Now he is involved with another woman. My daughter was forced to leave the house with five children. I want justice.”

Breaking down, she added: “I don’t know how she will raise five daughters alone. I had complained earlier but no action was taken.”

Associate professor and HoD (Psychiatry) at Government Medical College, Jajpur, Dr Seema Parija, told The Telegraph: “Gender bias and discrimination after the birth of a girl child have deep psychological and emotional consequences for the mother and baby. Patriarchal norms must be challenged.”

She added: “Change begins at home. Start by respecting the women in your own family. Greater change will follow.”

