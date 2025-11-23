Odisha Congress leaders launch drive to revive JB Patnaik legacy ahead centenary

Followers of former chief minister J.B. Patnaik are making a renewed effort to keep the legacy of the legendary leader alive.

United under the banner of the J.B. Patnaik Satvarshiki Coordination Committee (Centenary Coordination Committee), they are preparing a year-long programme to highlight his contributions to Odisha and ensure that the younger generation understands his role in shaping the state.

“One of the tallest leaders of Odisha, he has somehow not received the attention and importance he deserves, primarily because the Congress has been out of power for the last 25 years during which the Biju Janata Dal dominated the political scene,” said former minister and senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik, who heads the committee.

Speaking to the media here, Niranjan said: “J.B. Patnaik is one of the architects of modern Odisha, the man who envisioned a modern and prosperous state. Unfortunately, partisan politics has eclipsed his contributions, denying him the high pedestal he deserves.”

J.B. Patnaik, the first chief minister of Odisha to win three terms, was a visionary who pushed for all-round development. Economic uplift of the poor, especially tribals, was among his core priorities, while he also made significant contributions to Odia literature, culture and sports. Years later, Naveen Patnaik surpassed his record by winning five consecutive terms as chief minister.

“His contribution to Odia language and literature was unique. He insisted on official work being done in Odia and made recalcitrant bureaucrats fall in line. Unfortunately, this generation knows little about JB Patnaik and his role in building modern Odisha. They must be taught and made aware,” Niranjan said, also recalling JB’s industrial push through his slogan haja dinare hajar shilpa (one thousand industries in one thousand days).

Congress leader and former minister Jaydev Jena added: “J.B. chalked out plans for the economic betterment of poor tribals and harijans at a time when schemes like MNREGA did not exist. Kalinga Stadium, which today hosts major international events, came up during his regime. It should be named after him to honour his legacy.”

Patnaik, who served three terms as chief minister — two consecutive terms from 1980 to 1989, and a third from 1995 to 1999 — opened schools in every panchayat to spread education. As Union minister for tourism, civil aviation and labour, he pushed for Odisha’s progress in these sectors. A postgraduate in political science from Banaras Hindu University, he was also a respected Sanskrit scholar.

The committee has sought land in Bhubaneswar to set up a memorial in his name. “Our activities to perpetuate J.B. Patnaik’s legacy and make younger people aware of his contributions will begin on January 3 next year, his birth centenary,” said former minister Prasad Harichandan.