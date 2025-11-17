Odisha doctor dies after collapsing on duty while examining patients at hospital

A doctor at Nilgiri Sub-Divisional Hospital in Balasore district died on Sunday after collapsing while examining patients, official sources said.

The deceased, Dr Trinath Pal, a gynaecologist and in charge of the hospital blood bank, is suspected to have suffered a massive heart attack.

According to medical staff, Dr Pal reported for duty at 8am and was attending to patients when he suddenly felt unwell and rushed to the bathroom.

Security guard Padma Lochan Biswal said: “When he did not return, other doctors tried calling him but got no response. I was asked to check. The bathroom door was locked from inside. I knocked several times. After a few minutes, he opened the door with great difficulty. His eyes were swollen and he looked exhausted. Suddenly, he collapsed.”

Doctors immediately attended to him and shifted him to Balasore Medical College, where he was declared dead.

A local resident said Dr Pal was known for his dedication. “There is a shortage of doctors here. He worked tirelessly and served everyone.”

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi expressed grief, saying, “We are shocked by his death.”

Cold wave

A cold wave gripped parts of Odisha, with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recording the state's lowest temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), G Udayagiri was followed by Koraput's Semiluguda at 7.4, Daringbadi at 8, Phulbani at 9)and Angul at 10.6.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning (be aware) for cold wave conditions in Khurda, Kandhamal, Angul, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda districts for the next 24 hours.

Additional inputs by PTI