regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 December 2025

Four Odisha players honoured as Indian women’s blind cricket team win T20 World Cup

Chief minister awards Rs 11 lakh each to players and pledges support for cricket academy to boost blind cricket infrastructure in the state

Subhashish Mohanty Published 02.12.25, 07:33 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi with the four team members of the Indian women’s blind cricket team in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Mohan Charan Majhi with the four team members of the Indian women's blind cricket team in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday felicitated four players from Odisha who were part of the Indian women’s blind cricket team that recently won the maiden Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind.

Majhi handed each of them a cheque for 11 lakh.

The four players honoured were Phula Soren from Balasore district, Parvati Marndi, Jamuna Rani Tudu and Basanti Hansda from Mayurbhanj. They met the chief minister at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi praised the players for their spectacular achievement, calling their dedication and hard work exemplary. “It is a matter of pride for Odisha as this feat has brought the state into national focus in sports. You are the pride of the country,” he said.

Sports and youth services minister Suryabanshi Banshi Suraj, present during the interaction, said the government would extend all support needed for their sporting careers.

The Indian women’s blind team created history by lifting the T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at Colombo.

Phula Soren, vice-captain of the Indian team, said, “We are elated by the warm welcome. With good infrastructure, we can win more world cups. The government has promised to set up a cricket academy for the blind.”

Parvati Marndi said, “This is a rare opportunity and God has been kind to us.” Jamuna Rani Tudu and Basanti Hansda also expressed their excitement after the victory.

