No-gift thrift before Diwali: Finance ministry bans festive spending by govt departments

The finance ministry’s expenditure department has issued a memorandum prohibiting any spending on Diwali gifts.

The note was sent to the cabinet secretary, financial advisers and the departments of public enterprises and financial services on September 19.

“The Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, has been issuing instructions from time to time aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curbing non-essential

expenditure. In continuation of these efforts and in the interest of prudent and judicious use of public resources, it has been decided that no expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals by Ministries/Departments and other organs of the Government of India,” the note

stated.

Last year, CPIML-Liberation MP Sudama Prasad had complained to the Centre against the waste of public resources and returned a gold coin and silver bar given as part of a memento bag by two rail PSUs to members of the parliamentary standing committee on railways.