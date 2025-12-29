Odisha police deploy 150 platoons as Puri braces for heavy New Year crowds influx

With more than five lakh visitors expected in Puri alone on New Year’s Eve, Odisha police will deploy 150 platoons across key tourist and religious sites under its “Zero-Tolerance, Maximum-Safety” grid.

The largest contingent — 60 platoons — will be stationed in Puri, where hotels are already packed and devotees are queuing up at the Shree Jagannath Temple. Districts covered include Khordha, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Nayagarh.

“Our priority is to ensure a balance between celebration and safety,” said DIG (central range) Satyajit Nayak. “Special crowd regulation will be done at Shree Jagannath Temple, Biraja Temple (Jajpur) and Baldevjee Temple (Kendrapara).”

The plan includes ODRAF teams, special tactical units and 179 lifeguards for beach and water safety. High-footfall zones like Puri beach and Kantilo Nilamadhab will be monitored via high-definition CCTV and drones.

With recent crimes against women in tourist areas raising concern, intensified patrolling is planned at Puri Blue Flag Beach, Siali Sea Beach, Paradeep, Chilika and Bhitarkanika to deter public nuisance and wildlife harm.

Checkpoints will function round-the-clock to intercept drunken driving and overspeeding. One-way traffic routes, parking clusters and highway interceptors will aid congestion control. Mobile bike and van patrols will support long-distance traveller safety.

Plainclothes women officers will be deployed in sensitive areas, while narcotics and illicit liquor operations will face intensified crackdowns.

“This year, we’re not just managing crowds — we’re ensuring every visitor returns home safe,” said Nayak.