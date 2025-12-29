Bajrang Dal disrupts Bareilly birthday party after Muslim friends are invited in UP

Bajrang Dal members allegedly stormed a restaurant in Bareilly on Saturday evening and disrupted the birthday party of a nursing student for inviting her Muslim friends, who were assaulted and forced to leave the venue.

The Hindu student, who has requested anonymity, told reporters that she and her two Muslim friends were assaulted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The staff of the restaurant in Rajendra Nagar had called the cops when the Bajrang Dal members were accusing us of ‘love jihad’ and attacking us. The police came and asked us to go home. They didn’t ask the goons to leave,” she told reporters on Sunday.

In her written complaint to the police, she said: “There were 10 people in the party, excluding me. There were six girls and four boys. All of them were invited to the party because they were my classmates. Those who attacked us must be identified and arrested.”

Circle officer Ashutosh Shivam said the police found the “love jihad” claim by “some members of a Hindu organisation” to be “baseless”. “We are investigating the incident and will take action against the guilty.”

Bajrang Thakur, a Bajrang Dal leader who allegedly led the group, said they only warned the students against any wrongdoing and left.