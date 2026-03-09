Coronation of dynasty baiter's son: Nishant Kumar formally joins JDU marking his entry into active politics

Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Sunday formally joined the Janata Dal United, marking his entry into active politics and his virtual anointment as his father’s political heir.

The 50-year-old had so far stayed away from politics while his father fulminated at “dynastic” rivals such as the RJD. He has now taken the plunge following Nitish’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, and is set to become deputy chief minister.

Nitish is expected to step down as chief minister in early April after being voted to the Upper House in the March 16 elections.

A celebratory mood prevailed at the JDU headquarters in Patna as Nishant made his membership formal in the presence of senior party leaders. Nitish, the JDU national president, skipped the event.

Party workers hailed Nishant as the bearer of “Vikas Purush” Nitish Kumar’s legacy and chanted slogans such as “Jai Nitish, Jai Nishant” and “Nishant hai toh nischint hain” to the beating of drums.

Party cadres had for the past two days demonstrated before the headquarters, alleging a conspiracy between a JDU lobby and the BJP to unseat Nitish.

In a brief address, a visibly nervous Nishant promised to strengthen the organisation and stressed that his father’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha was a “personal” one. He touched the feet of senior leaders, who blessed him and welcomed him into the party.

“I shall try to take care of the party as an active member. My father has decided to move to the Rajya Sabha. It’s his personal decision and I accept it. We will work under his guidance,” he said.

“I shall try to live up to the trust of the party and the people and strengthen the

organisation.”

Party leaders sidestepped questions on exactly what organisational role Nishant would assume. They, however, clearly projected him as his father’s political successor, saying the party ranks were demanding that he take charge of the organisation.

“What position he is given in the party will be decided by the top leadership,” JDU general secretary Manish Verma said.

“However, his long-awaited decision to enter active politics has charged up the party’s rank and file.”

Party leaders said that after his appointment as deputy chief minister, Nishant would be elected to the legislative council.

After acquiring his JDU membership, Nishant visited a Hanuman temple and then a mazar, seeking to underscore the secular principles his father has always upheld.

“I have come to seek the blessings of Allah. Allah, Waheguru and God are one

and the same,” he told reporters after offering a chadar at the mazar.

“My father has always embraced all religions, and I too shall strive to move forward taking all the religions together.”