MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 09 March 2026

Five cheetah cubs born at Kuno National Park; India’s cheetah count rises to 53: Bhupender Yadav

The development comes days after cheetah Gamini gave birth to four cubs at the same park

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 09.03.26, 03:01 PM

X/@byadavbjp

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday announced the birth of five cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park, taking India’s total cheetah population to 53 and marking another milestone in the country’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction programme.

Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to the five cubs at the Madhya Pradesh park, days after another cheetah, Gamini, delivered four cubs at the same reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil -- another important milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey," Yadav said in a post on X.

The minister said the achievement reflected the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground.

"With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation.

"May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India’s cheetah story to even greater heights," he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Cheetah Kuno National Park
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex plunges 1,352 points to settle at 77,566; Nifty tumbles 422 points to 24,028

UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, and Adani Ports were among the major laggards
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, left, speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 9, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

India advocates de-escalation, restraint, and ensuring the safety of civilians

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT