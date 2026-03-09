MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Karur stampede: CBI summons actor Vijay for fresh round of questioning

The TVK chief was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters on January 12 and 19

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 09.03.26, 02:03 PM
The CBI has summoned actor and TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said. The actor was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters on January 12 and 19.

During the probe, the CBI has gathered material that needs further questioning and clarifications from the actor, the officials said. A new notice has been served to him.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025 stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured, during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

In October last year, the apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation and also constituted a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the agency's investigation.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. It has wide ramifications with respect to the lives of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance, the court said.

"The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased," the bench said.

