NIA names accused Abhijot Singh in Chandigarh grenade attack linked to Babbar Khalsa

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted a key accused in the Chandigarh Sector 10 grenade attack case, masterminded by foreign-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorists, the agency said on Saturday.

Abhijot Singh alias Babba alias Gopi, a Punjab resident who was arrested in April for his involvement in the attack, has been chargesheeted.

The conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, in collusion with US-based gangster Happy Passia, the NIA said.

Both Rinda and Passia were chargesheeted as absconders, along with two arrested accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, in March 2024. The NIA identified Abhijot as a co-conspirator in the case, leading to his arrest.

Investigations have revealed that Abhijot had travelled to Armenia in December 2023, where he came in contact with Passia’s terror node Shamsher Shera. Shera had recruited Abhijot into Passia’s terror gang.

Following his return to India, Abhijot conducted a recce of the target in July 2024 and, along with Rohan, attempted to kill the officer in August. Subsequently, Rohan and Vishal carried out the grenade attack in September 2024.