BJP protests near AAP office over alleged insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by party leader Atishi, Sikh cell joins stir

Delhi BJP leaders and workers, including members of the party’s Sikh cell, staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on Friday, accusing AAP leader Atishi of insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur and demanding action against her.

The protesters gathered near Windsor Place, raising slogans against the AAP and Atishi. BJP MPs Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, national spokesperson RP Singh, and MLA Kailash Gehlot were among those who took part in the demonstration.

The protest follows accusations levelled by BJP MLAs during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday. They alleged that Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur during a special discussion in the House on the Delhi government’s programme to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Sikh Guru in November last year.

BJP legislators have demanded the cancellation of Atishi’s Assembly membership. She is the MLA from Kalkaji and the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

AAP leaders, including Atishi, have refuted the charge, saying the video clip used by the BJP was tampered. The video recording of the Assembly was sent for forensic examination by Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday.