NALCO, CTTC to train rural youth in Odisha under new skill development programme

The five-month residential programme will train 40 youths from Damanjodi and Angul under NSQF, aiming to boost employability and promote sustainable livelihoods in rural Odisha

Subhashish Mohanty Published 09.10.25, 05:22 AM
Representational picture

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has signed a pact with the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar, to launch a skill development programme for rural youths from its operational areas.

The agreement, inked between NALCO Foundation, the company’s CSR arm, and CTTC, an autonomous body under the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), was signed on Tuesday at NALCO’s Corporate Office.

Under the initiative, 40 youths — 20 each from the peripheral villages of NALCO’s Mines and Refinery Complex at Damanjodi and its Smelter and Power Complex at Angul — will undergo a five-month residential training programme at CTTC,
Bhubaneswar.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh and senior officials of both organisations.

Officials said the collaboration marks a major step towards empowering rural youth through skill-based training and enhancing their employability.

Appreciating the initiative, Singh said: “The programme will equip local youths with industry-ready skills and open doors to sustainable livelihood opportunities.”

He added that such CSR interventions could set a benchmark in the region by nurturing local talent and instilling confidence among rural youth.

The training will be conducted in alignment with the National Skills Qualification Framework of the National Skill Development Council.

