Indian Embassy issues advisory in Mexico after El Mencho killed in military operation

'Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates'

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 23.02.26, 11:01 AM
Mexico cartel boss death

A charred vehicle sits at a damaged supermarket in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio RubÃ©n Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." AP/PTI

Amid spiralling violence following the killing of a notorious drug cartel leader, the Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday advised Indian nationals in Mexico to remain indoors and exercise extreme caution.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed on Sunday during a military operation in the western state of Jalisco. A federal official confirmed that the Mexican army carried out the operation.

In a post on X, the Indian mission warned of heightened security risks across several regions.

"Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico. There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the Indian Embassy in Mexico posted on X.

The embassy also issued detailed safety instructions:

"Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.

Avoid crowds."

"Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media," the mission posted.

Oseguera, one of the most wanted figures in both Mexico and the United States, led one of the country’s most powerful criminal organisations. His killing has triggered intensified security operations and reports of road blockades and criminal activity in multiple states, prompting the advisory for Indian nationals.

