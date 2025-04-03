MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Modi government ignores 'anti-Muslim' outcry as Lok Sabha passes Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against

PTI Published 03.04.25, 03:30 AM
Representational image

The Lok Sabha early Thursday passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after over a 12-hour debate, which saw the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition describing it as "anti-Muslim".

The Bill was passed after all amendments moved by the opposition members were rejected by voice votes. It was passed after division of votes -- 288 in favour and 232 against.

In his reply to the debate, Union Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there is no place in the world safer than India for minorities and they are safe because the majority is entirely secular.

He said even minuscule minority communities like the Parsis are safe in India and all minorities here live with pride.

"Some members have said that minorities are not safe in India. This statement is completely false. There is no place safer than India for minorities. I am also a minority and we all are living here without any fear and with pride," he said after the debate on the Bill.

