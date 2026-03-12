Modi government has no plans to change name of Taj Mahal: Union minister Shekhawat to Rajya Sabha

The government has no proposal under its consideration to change the name of Taj Mahal, Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a supplementary query by CPI-M member John Brittas on whether the government had any plans to change the name of Taj Mahal as has been reported in the media, Shekhawat said, "There is no such idea of changing any name under consideration of the ministry."

Replying to another supplementary question during the question hour, the minister informed the House that the Modi government in the last 10 years has spent double the amount on excavation of historical sites against that spent during the previous 10 years.

Asked by TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on whether the government plans to excavate more historical sites in West Bengal, the minister said, "Excavations are a continuous process, based on available human resources."

"The Modi government is very serious about excavations. In the last 10 years, nearly double funds have been spent on excavation activities as compared to the 10 years prior to that," he said.

Shekhawat, however, said the support of the state government will certainly help in speeding up the excavation activities.

"As far as conservation activities are concerned, work has been carried out seriously. Against an expenditure of only Rs 1,310 crore from 2004 to 2014, as much as Rs 3,713 crore has been spent in the last 10 years on conservation activities," Shekhawat told the House.

The minister said the Ministry has also started a scheme to involve the corporate sector in conservation activities and it has received an encouraging response.

In his written reply to a starred question on archaeological sites in West Bengal, Shekhawat said, "There are 135 monuments and archaeological sites and remains declared as of national importance in the State of West Bengal, which are maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)."