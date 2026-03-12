MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Eight leopard claws recovered from women's scooter in Himachal's Bilaspur, case registered

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a team from the Barmana police station was conducting inspections at ACC Chowk resulting in a case being registered under the Wildlife Protection Act

PTI Published 12.03.26, 05:52 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

Eight leopard claws were recovered from a scooter driven by a woman during a routine traffic check near Barmana area in Himachal, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a team from the Barmana police station was conducting inspections at ACC Chowk. Officers stopped a scooter and upon searching the vehicle, found an envelope in the front storage compartment.

Inside the envelope, police found a transparent plastic bag containing eight animal claws, along with brown hair and skin.

The seized items were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in Mandi for examination. Laboratory tests confirmed that all eight claws belonged to a leopard.

A case has been registered against the woman under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The police are working to confirm the source of the leopard parts and whether the incident is linked to a larger wildlife smuggling network.

SP Sandeep Dhawal said that an investigation is ongoing, covering all aspects of the case.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

