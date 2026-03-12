Tiger population in Rajasthan's Sariska grows to 53, tigress ST-17 gives birth to three cubs

A tigress has given birth to three cubs in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, taking the total number of the big cats in the protected area to 53, officials said on Thursday.

The movement and condition of the tigress and the cubs appear normal at first glance. Tigress ST-17 had earlier also given birth to cubs, and this is her second successful breeding, they said.

The cubs were captured in camera trap photographs and videos in the Akbarpur range of the 1,200 sq km reserve, along with their mother.

Monitoring teams have been directed to keep a close watch on the activities of the tigress and her cubs, they added.

Forest minister Sanjay Sharma described the development as good news for wildlife conservation in the state.

"Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve. Tigress ST-17 is blessed with three newborn cubs in the Akbarpur range of Sariska. The growing tiger family tells the success story of Rajasthan's wildlife conservation. The government is always committed to forest and wildlife conservation," Sharma said.

Wildlife experts said the birth of three cubs reflects the success of tiger conservation and rehabilitation efforts in the reserve.

Tigers had become completely extinct from Sariska around 2004-05 due to poaching. In 2008, a tiger relocation programme was launched by shifting the animal from Ranthambore National Park to Sariska, an effort considered the first of its kind in the world, the experts said.

The officials said sustained management, intensive patrolling, camera trap monitoring, augmentation of prey species, and relocation of villages since then have helped steadily increase the tiger population in the reserve.

