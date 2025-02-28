Taj Mahal theatre for Hindutva theatrics, investigation into security lapses underway

A woman leader of a Hindu organisation has claimed to have entered the Taj Mahal with a Shivalinga hidden in her hair and worshipped it on the premises on Wednesday morning.

"I had to worship the god in this temple to Lord Shiva, which was usurped by a Mughal king," Meera Rathor, Agra district president of the women’s wing of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, told reporters on Thursday.

Taj Mahal authorities rejected her claim, saying CCTV footage showed no such security breach or religious activity on the premises.

Some Sangh Parivar outfits claim that the 17th-century mausoleum of Shah Jahan’s queen Mumtaz Mahal stands over the remains of the Tejo Mahalaya, an ancient Shiva temple.

"I carried the Shivalinga, (a bottle of) Gangajal and a matchbox — all concealed in my hair bun — on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahashivaratri," Rathor claimed.

"I worshipped Lord Shiva near the mehmankhana (guesthouse) after purifying the spot with Gangajal brought from the Mahakumbh (in Allahabad)."

There’s a ban on taking any religious symbol or inflammable object inside the premises.

Rathor has posted on social media a video of her purported activities at the Taj Mahal.

Prince Vajpayee, senior conservation assistant of the Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle, denied any security breach on Wednesday.

"Our initial probe indicates that an old video of someone doing puja on the Taj premises is in circulation on social media. We have checked our CCTVs and didn’t find such activity there," he said.