A covert mechanism to expand Hindi: Stalin slams Centre over CBSE's three-language policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin lambasted the BJP-led Centre over the CBSE's recently unveiled curriculum framework on Saturday, alleging the "so-called three-language formula" is in reality a "covert" mechanism to expand Hindi into non-Hindi speaking regions.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, alleged the curriculum framework by the CBSE, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, was "not an innocent academic reform."

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"It is a calculated and deeply concerning attempt at linguistic imposition that vindicates our long-standing apprehensions", Stalin said in a post on X.

The chief minister alleged that under the guise of promoting "Indian languages", the NDA government was aggressively advancing a centralising agenda that privileges Hindi while systematically infringing on India’s linguistic diversity.

Stalin flagged the "one-sided and discriminatory" nature of the policy and the lack of clarity over learning of other Indian languages. This framework effectively translates into "compulsory Hindi learning" for students in southern states.

"Yet, where is the reciprocity? Will students in Hindi-speaking states be mandated to learn Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam—or even languages like Bengali and Marathi?" Stalin said.

He added that the same Union government that has "failed" to make Tamil a mandatory language in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools—and has consistently failed to appoint adequate Tamil teachers, now seeks to lecture states on promoting Indian languages.

Accusing the Union government of having little understanding of key ground realities, Stalin said, "Where are the qualified teachers to implement this sweeping exercise. And crucially, where is the funding to support this enormous burden on the education system? Hence, this appears to be yet another ill-conceived policy announced without planning, resources, or accountability. This was not merely a question of language, it was a question of fairness, federalism, and equal opportunity."

He alleged this policy structurally privileges Hindi-speaking students, which risks creating entrenched advantages in higher education and employment, and can further widen regional disparities.

Stalin highlighted how the Centre remains rigid over its language policy rather than prioritizing emerging sectors like AI, AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) and skills like scientific temper and critical thinking.

The DMK chief also took a shot at rival AIADMK and other NDA allies in Tamil Nadu grilling them over whether they subscribe to this "imposition" or will they stand up for the "rights, identity, and future of students?"

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit out at Stalin over his criticism of the three-language formula, saying the narrative of "imposition" is a "tired attempt" to mask political failures.

Pradhan said mischaracterising a progressive and inclusive reform as "linguistic imposition" was aimed at creating unnecessary apprehension and confusion.

Responding to the criticism, Pradhan said, "The National Education Policy, 2020, is, in fact, a manifesto for linguistic liberation. It prioritises the mother tongue so every Tamil child can excel in their own glorious language

"By misrepresenting a flexible policy as compulsory Hindi, you are not defending Tamil; you are creating barriers that deny our youth the opportunity to become multilingual global leaders," he said in a post on X.