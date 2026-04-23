State Human Rights Commission says Iranian student has legal right to use Kerala campus swimming pool

The State Human Rights Commission has ruled that an Iranian student of Kerala University has the legal right to use the swimming pool at the Kariavattom campus and directed the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to ensure necessary facilities.

The order was issued by Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas while considering a complaint filed by Sara Moosavi, a student and swimmer here.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the complaint, Moosavi alleged that she was denied access to the pool and subjected to racist remarks by the staff in charge, who reportedly said only Indian citizens were allowed to use the facility.

The Commission directed that staff should not interfere when the complainant uses the swimming pool.

It also ordered the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner to seek an explanation from the Kazhakkoottam Assistant Commissioner and the Station House Officer for failing to submit a report or appear before the Commission, and to initiate appropriate legal action.

During the hearing, the the Director of the Sports Department informed the Commission that there is no restriction on the complainant's use of the pool.

The Commission directed the student to submit a representation to the Director seeking permission, along with a certificate proving she is a student of Kerala University.

The Commission further directed the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner to examine the allegation that no effective investigation was conducted into the complaint of racial abuse filed by the student at the Kazhakkoottam police station and to take appropriate action under law.

The complainant was informed that the investigation in the case registered on her complaint at the Kazhakkoottam police has been completed, and a final report has been submitted to the concerned court.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.