Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad faces threat allegations over Shivaji book row

A publisher has accused Sanjay Gaikwad of issuing death threats and using abusive language during a phone call over a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, prompting a police complaint and political reactions in Maharashtra.

The controversy surfaced after an audio clip, purportedly of a conversation between Gaikwad and Kolhapur-based publisher Prashant Ambi, circulated on social media.

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Gaikwad later said the voice in the clip was his but claimed it had been “edited and distorted”. The dispute relates to Shivaji Kon Hota, written by CPI leader Govind Pansare and first published in 1988.

The book presents Shivaji as a secular ruler and has been widely read over the years.

According to Ambi, the MLA called him past midnight on April 22 and spoke for about nine minutes, objecting to the book’s title, which does not use honorifics such as “Chhatrapati” and “Maharaj”.

In a written complaint to the Rajarampuri police station, Ambi alleged that Gaikwad used “highly obscene and abusive language” and issued threats during the call.

He claimed the MLA threatened to “chop off his tongue,” enter his residence to assault him, and said, “you will also meet Pansare.” Pansare was shot dead in Kolhapur in 2015.

The publisher said his wife heard parts of the conversation and that the incident has caused fear and insecurity in his household.

He has sought police protection and requested that a case be registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to criminal intimidation and abusive language.

Gaikwad, who represents Buldhana district, denied wrongdoing and said the publisher had been disrespectful during the conversation.

“His tongue needs to be ripped off. We cannot read such books that insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This book should be destroyed,” he said.

He added that he had read the book after his wife brought it home and objected to what he described as “disrespectful” references to Shivaji.

The Opposition Congress termed the episode “open hooliganism” and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order an inquiry.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “Looking at the level of his language and abuses, he does not deserve to even take Shivaji Maharaj's name.”

Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said Gaikwad should not revisit past disputes.

Gaikwad has been involved in several controversies in recent years, including a 2024 statement offering a reward to anyone who "slashed Rahul Gandhi's tongue and presented it to him", which he later apologised for, and an incident where he allegedly slapped a canteen worker at the MLA hostel.