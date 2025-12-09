Meghalaya’s ‘living treasure’: Scientists uncover two new species of spiders

Meghalaya has yielded two newly discovered species of jumping spiders, reinforcing the State’s status as a biodiversity stronghold in the Indo-Burma mega hotspot.

Scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified the species as Asemonea dentis and Colyttus nongwar in the forested terrains of the Northeast.

Both species belong to the Salticidae family, the tribe of “jumping spiders” known for their sharp vision, rapid reflexes and predatory precision. Unlike traditional web-weavers, these spiders stalk their prey with stealth before springing in a split-second leap.

One of the discoveries, Asemonea dentis, becomes the third Indian representative of the genus Asemonea, a group that remains sparsely documented in the country.

The species is named ‘dentis’ for a distinctive tooth-like projection on the male’s palpal femur, a key diagnostic feature used by arachnologists.

Males carry a greenish-brown body marked by a pale-yellow V-shaped pattern on the abdomen. Females, by contrast, appear creamy white with delicate black markings.

The second species, Colyttus nongwar, is the second Indian member of the little-known Oriental genus Colyttus. It draws its name from Nongwar, the Khasi Hills village where it was documented.

Both sexes display an oval, reddish-brown carapace and a light-brown abdomen framed by a creamy band at the front and five crisp chevron-shaped patches toward the rear, making it a visually striking find.

Dr Souvik Sen, who co-led the research with Dr Sudhin P. P., said the discoveries offer only a small window into the region’s ecological wealth, according to a PIB release.

“These discoveries are just a glimpse of the exceptional biodiversity of Northeast India. Very few systematic surveys have been carried out here, and many more species are undoubtedly waiting to be found,” Dr Sen said.

ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee underscored the broader implications for conservation.

“Findings like these underscore the need for more extensive surveys, especially in the Northeast, to document India’s vast and unique natural heritage. Meghalaya’s forests, sacred groves and cliffs are irreplaceable ecological assets,” she said.

The formal descriptions of Asemonea dentis and Colyttus nongwar appear in the latest edition of Zootaxa, a respected peer-reviewed journal dedicated to zoological taxonomy.

As the “abode of clouds” continues to offer new scientific revelations, the ZSI has urged sustained field research and conservation action to protect what remains one of India’s most extraordinary ecological legacies.