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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 03 June 2026

Kuwait-bound Air India Express plane returns to Kozhikode, Kochi-Bahrain service cancelled

The airline says passengers have been provided the option of complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation

PTI Published 03.06.26, 07:51 PM
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Representational image PTI picture

An Air India Express aircraft bound for Kuwait returned to Kozhikode on Wednesday morning after the Gulf nation's airspace was closed following an attack at the airport, while another flight from Kochi to Bahrain was cancelled, sources said.

Sources said the airline is likely to suspend its services to Kuwait till June 6.

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"As a result of the closure of Kuwait airspace, our Kuwait bound flight on 3 June returned to Kozhikode," the airline said in a statement.

The flight IX393 was operated with a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was diverted to Kozhikode after being airborne for over two hours, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The airline said passengers have been provided the option of complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation.

"We regret the inconvenience due to circumstances beyond our control," it said.

Details about the number of passengers could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, another flight from Kochi to Bahrain, scheduled to depart at 11.45 am on Wednesday, was cancelled following the closure of Kuwait's airspace, a Kochi airport official said.

A total of 119 passengers who had already checked in were offloaded and sent back after the Flight IX 439 was called off, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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