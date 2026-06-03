Nagpur: Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla to be chief guest at RSS training camp function

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chief guest at the concluding function of a training camp of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for its volunteers in Nagpur on Thursday, the organisation said.

Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the keynote speaker at the event, an RSS press release said.

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The annual 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya' began at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh on May 11.

As many as 880 RSS volunteers from across the country are participating in the camp which provides training focused on social awareness and social transformation, the release said.