Air India’s San Francisco-bound flight returns to Delhi mid-journery due to technical snag

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco returned safely to Delhi on Wednesday morning after developing a technical issue mid-flight, disrupting travel plans for around 230 passengers onboard.

"Flight AI173 from Delhi to San Francisco on May 27 has returned to Delhi due to a technical issue in accordance with the laid down procedures," the airline said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft had remained airborne for more than eight hours before landing back in the national capital. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft turned back after flying for over three hours while in Chinese airspace.

"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said in a statement.

A source said there were around 230 passengers on board the aircraft.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to passengers, Air India said it was arranging alternative travel plans.

"In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them," the airline said.