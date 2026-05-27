‘Off Campus’ emerges third most-watched debut series in the history of Amazon Prime Video

Romantic drama series Off Campus has become the third most-watched debut series in the history of Amazon Prime Video, the streamer has said.

According to Amazon, the series garnered 36 million viewers in its first 12 days of streaming. The company said only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout have posted stronger debut numbers among original series on Prime Video.

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The performance places Off Campus ahead of popular titles such as The Boys, Reacher and The Summer I Turned Pretty when comparing first-season viewership during the initial 12-day period.

Amazon also said Off Campus has become the platform’s biggest debut series among female viewers aged 18-34.

The streamer said the show is expected to help sustain the audience base built by The Summer I Turned Pretty, another youth-focused romantic drama series.

According to Amazon, the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty drew 70 million viewers in its first 70 days, marking a 65 per cent increase over the second season.

The series also became Amazon’s top television season of all time among women aged 18-34, the company added.

Off Campus stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli. The show has been created by Louisa Levy, who also serves as co-showrunner alongside Gina Fattore.

“Obsession is officially in session at Prime Video, thanks to the fans who have embraced ‘Off Campus,'” Peter Friedlander, head of global TV at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement to the US media.

“We couldn’t be happier to see such a passionate community come together around Season 1 of creator Louisa Levy and co-showrunner Gina Fattore’s interpretation of Elle Kennedy’s beloved story. When you earn trust and deliver for an audience, they show up — and they’ve certainly done so for Off Campus”.