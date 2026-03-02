Cabinet Committee on Security reviews West Asia crisis after Iran strike, focus on Indian nationals

Amid escalating military confrontation in West Asia following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Sunday reviewed the situation, expressing serious concern over the safety of millions of Indians living and travelling across the region.

The CCS met under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the rapidly evolving developments after air strikes in Iran on February 18 and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries.

An official statement said the CCS was briefed on the air strikes and the wider regional fallout.

"It (CCS) expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region," the statement said.

The high-level panel also examined the challenges faced by Indian travellers transiting through West Asia and students appearing for scheduled examinations, along with the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activity.

"The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

The meeting was convened in the wake of the attack on Iran by the United States and Israel and the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded by firing drones and missiles at Israel and US military installations across the Gulf, including strikes targeting the global business hub of Dubai. Airspace across much of West Asia is currently almost closed, severely disrupting commercial aviation.

With flight services affected due to the military escalation, hundreds of Indians are stranded at major transit hubs such as Dubai and Doha, many of them appealing on social media for government assistance.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian missions across the region remain in continuous contact with nationals and that helplines have been activated.

Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency announced the 86-year-old Khamenei’s death early Sunday, following a joint US and Israeli aerial bombardment from Saturday targeting Iranian military and governmental sites.

US President Donald Trump said it gave the Iranians their greatest chance to take back their country.

Trump said the heavy and pinpoint bombing was to continue through the week or as long as necessary.

According to official estimates, around 10,000 Indian citizens live, study and work in Iran, while over 40,000 reside in Israel. Approximately nine million Indians live across the Gulf and West Asia, underscoring the scale of New Delhi’s concern.

Those present at the CCS meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Cabinet Secretary T. V. Somanathan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and senior officials including P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.

India has previously carried out large-scale evacuation missions from conflict zones, including in West Asia, raising expectations of possible contingency measures if the crisis deepens.