Relief for passengers on air ticket refunds as DGCA sets 7-day deadline

India’s aviation regulator on Thursday set more passenger-friendly refund rules with stricter deadlines, reacting to longstanding air-traveller complaints about delayed or meagre refunds.

Air passengers will no longer have to pay additional (penalty) charges if they cancel or reschedule their tickets within 48 hours of booking them, except for any price difference in the case of rescheduling.

Airlines must pay the refund immediately for tickets purchased in cash; within 7 days of the cancellation if the ticket was bought through a credit card; and within 14 days if the booking was done through a travel agent or portal.

However, the 48-hour “look-in option” does not apply to bookings done directly through an airline’s website if the scheduled departure is less than 7 days from the date of booking for a domestic flight, or 15 days for an international flight.

Advocate Gurmanraj Singh Gill, who deals with aviation-related legal issues, said this 48-hour leeway exists now too, with the departure caveat being less than 5 days for a domestic flight, or 15 days for an international flight.

The revised rules, issued by the directorate-general of civil aviation (DGCA), come into force from March 26.

The DGCA has also asked airlines not to levy additional charges for correcting a passenger’s name if the passenger has flagged the error within 24 hours of the booking, if made through the airline’s website. It’s unclear what the rule is if the booking has been made though a travel agent, or in-person.

“In the event of ticket cancellations due to a medical emergency, where the passenger or a family member listed on the same PNRgets admitted/ hospitalised during the travel period, airlines may provide either a refund or a credit shell,” the DGCA said.

“For all other situations (relating to medical emergencies), refunds will be issued once an opinion on the passenger’s fitness to travel certificate is received from an airline’s aerospace medicine specialist/ DGCA-empanelled aerospace medicine specialist.”

The regulator has placed the responsibility of ensuring a timely refund process on the airlines, rather than third-party intermediaries.

“In case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/ portal, onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives,” it said.

The DGCA added: “While the government is committed not to interfere in the commercial practices of the airlines, the volume of the complaints necessitates some affirmative action to safeguard the interest of the travelling public.”

Problems with ticket refunds had got highlighted during the IndiGo flightdisruptions in December,with the civil aviation ministry directing the airline to complete the refunds within a specified timetable.