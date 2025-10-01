MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalised for planned procedure, advised pacemaker to be implanted, says son

According to party sources, the 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city's M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday

PTI Published 01.10.25, 01:12 PM
Mallikarjun Kharge.

Mallikarjun Kharge. PTI picture

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is admitted to a hospital here for a planned procedure, as he was advised a pacemaker to be implanted, his son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said on Wednesday.

He said that his father's condition is stable and is doing well.

"Sri Kharge was advised pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well. Grateful to all of you for your concern and wishes," Priyank Kharge said in apost on 'X'.

According to party sources, the 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city's M S Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday, and is being taken care by the doctors there.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, at the hospital on Wednesday.

"He (Kharge) had some uneasiness, so he came to the hospital for a checkup. He is alright. He will be discharged tomorrow. He is speaking. He is okay and normal," Siddaramaiah told reporters after visiting Kharge.

"Siddaramaiah today met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is undergoing treatment at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, and inquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

