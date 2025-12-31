Communal violence and crimes dent BJP rule in Odisha under CM Mohan Majhi tenure

The initial euphoria surrounding the formation of the BJP’s first government in Odisha following its victory in the 2024 Assembly elections has all but faded within 18 months of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s tenure.

The government’s image has taken a beating amid a spike in communal attacks and crimes against women, exposing administrative and political cracks.

The most recent communal flare-up occurred in Puri on December 22, when vendors selling Christmas-themed items were heckled by Right-wing groups and asked to vacate the temple town, which the aggressors claimed belonged solely to Hindus as it was the seat of Lord Jagannath.

Days later, a migrant worker from Murshidabad was beaten to death in Sambalpur on December 24, followed by another attack on Arshad Mallik, 35, from Bengal near Bhadrak on December 26. Most cases go unregistered and the government rarely issues statements or intervenes.

“The Majhi government came to power by default. Its biggest challenge in 2026 is to rebuild public trust,” said veteran journalist Prabhu Kalyan Mohapatra.

Majhi’s stint had started on a high in June 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the swearing-in ceremony and returning later to unveil schemes such as Subhadra Yojana for women and host key events such as the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Utkarsh Odisha conclave on January 28, 2025, aimed at attracting investment.

However, this momentum was soon lost as the state reported a surge in communal violence and crimes against women. Two women were assaulted in Balasore for allegedly attempting religious conversion — an accusation that could not be proven. Churches came under attack, Muslim youths were reportedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” by suspected Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members, and even a nun was targeted in Jatni, Khurda.

In a particularly brutal case, a college student was gang-raped at Gopalpur beach on June 10, with her male friend being tied up while the perpetrators took turns to violate her. The incident triggered state-wide outrage and forced police action.

Since then, at least a dozen cases of sexual assault and misconduct have emerged. In July, a Balasore college girl died by self-immolation after her harassment complaint against a teacher went ignored. In August, a minor girl was allegedly set on fire in Balanga (Puri) and the sluggish police response drew sharp criticism and raised concerns about law enforcement.

The government insists that the law is taking its course and all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard minorities and women. However, the Congress has mounted a campaign against the state, staging demonstrations and protests inside the Assembly. Nearly all Congress MLAs were suspended from the House for creating a stir over these issues.

The Majhi administration suffered further embarrassment during the last Assembly session, when four bills were passed to triple the salaries and allowances of ministers and MLAs, triggering widespread public backlash. The move had to be rolled back after leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced he would refuse the hike, forcing the BJP government to put the proposal under reconsideration.

Administrative efficiency also came under the scanner after three people died during the Rath Yatra in Puri. The deaths occurred near the Shree Gundicha Temple, raising questions about crowd management and emergency response preparedness.

“The only substantial achievement of the BJP government in 2025 has been the victory in the Nuapada Assembly bypoll,” said senior journalist Birupakshya Tripathy, summing up the dismal mood.

As the Majhi government enters a crucial year ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls, the political atmosphere in Odisha remains tense. The twin challenges of communal harmony and women’s safety are likely to dominate the discourse, along with growing dissatisfaction over governance and rising inflation.

With the Opposition tightening its grip and public patience wearing thin, the BJP’s experiment in Odisha faces a turbulent road ahead.