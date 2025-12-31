Gig workers call nationwide strike, seek Rs 40,000 monthly pay and labour protection

The gig and platform workers’ association has called for a nationwide strike on Wednesday, demanding a minimum salary of ₹40,000 a month in place of the current commission-based payment system and leave and basic facilities at workplaces.

The Gig & Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) has asked its members not to operate their apps through which they get assignments from the platforms they are associated with.

Association general secretary Nirmal Gorana said that gig workers continued to face systemic exclusion from core labour entitlements such as minimum wage, healthy working conditions and social security. In addition, these workers face penalties and are often denied work because of delays in reaching the houses of customers. Many customers misbehave with the gig workers, Gorana said.

“This strike unites gig workers and allies to demand immediate government intervention. We have requested the workers associated with our organisation not to work tomorrow. We have sought intervention from the Union government to address their issues,” Gorana said.

He said that several platforms have started the practice of delivering goods within 10 to 20 minutes. This is often not feasible for the delivery agents. For failing to reach within the time, the platforms block the IDs of the workers, temporarily denying them any further assignment. This deadline system should stop, he said.

The people engaged in the gig and platform sector are neither considered employees nor workers. Hence, they do not get any of the provisions of labour laws such as eight-hour work a day, overtime, insurance, leave, gratuity and pension. Even most of the workplaces, like warehouses, do not have several facilities like a restroom and a medical room.