Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' teaser draws memes in India, sparks China protest

The teaser of Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan has triggered a blast of mirthful memes in India but has left the Chinese dispensation bristling.

An article in the state-run Global Times said the teaser, which shows a club-wielding Salman standing up to a mass of incoming Chinese soldiers, had “distorted facts”.

The Galwan clash in June 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops had left 20 Indian soldiers and at least five Chinese troops dead and sparked a prolonged standoff between the two countries.

The Chinese daily spoke to a military expert, Song Zhongping, who said India’s use of films, especially Bollywood productions, to stir nationalistic sentiments was unsurprising, reflecting a deeply rooted cultural and political tradition.

“He said that no matter how films dramatise or embellish events, they cannot change the core facts of the Galwan Valley incident: India crossed the border first, and the PLA defended China’s territory in accordance with the law…. In extreme highland conditions, Chinese soldiers consistently uphold their duties and confront challenges, giving the public confidence. The incident resonates strongly in Chinese society, highlighting the practical recognition of national will and military spirit,” Song said.

“The film’s theme and timing are inappropriate, as it presents only a one-sided Indian narrative and stokes antagonistic sentiment, at a time when China-India relations have only recently shown hard-won signs of easing,” Lan Jianxue, director of the Department of Asia-Pacific Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times.

News agency PTI quoted an Indian government source as saying that India had a “tradition of cinematic expression”.

“A movie titled Haqeeqat was made in 1964 and the theme was the India-China war of 1962. Another film, 120 Bahadur, was made recently on the legendary battle of Rezang La. Films are an artistic expression and India does not restrict it,” the source said.

The 1.12-minute teaser was released on Salman’s 60th birthday on Saturday and almost immediately spawned memes that lampooned what they viewed as the superstar’s and the other actors’ unintentionally funny expressions and body language.

The big-budget drama, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, has Salman playing the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment in the 2020 battle while defending Indian territory.

Produced by Salman Khan and his mother Salma Khan, Battle of Galwan releases on April 17.

